On Sunday, James Outman (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with at least two hits 15 times (21.4%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (25.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .259 AVG .221 .341 OBP .310 .389 SLG .478 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 17 46/11 K/BB 44/12 7 SB 1

