James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, James Outman (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with at least two hits 15 times (21.4%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (25.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.259
|AVG
|.221
|.341
|OBP
|.310
|.389
|SLG
|.478
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|17
|46/11
|K/BB
|44/12
|7
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.