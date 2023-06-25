On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.548) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 48 of 76 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .309 AVG .329 .391 OBP .408 .477 SLG .618 15 XBH 25 5 HR 9 20 RBI 27 30/20 K/BB 29/17 7 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings