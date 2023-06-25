Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.548) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (17.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48 of 76 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.309
|AVG
|.329
|.391
|OBP
|.408
|.477
|SLG
|.618
|15
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|20
|RBI
|27
|30/20
|K/BB
|29/17
|7
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Brown (6-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
