The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and the Houston Astros (41-36) will square off on Sunday, June 25 at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin getting the ball for the Dodgers and Hunter Brown taking the hill for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 2.92 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.89 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 30-23 record (winning 56.6% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

