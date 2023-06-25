The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Houston Astros game on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in David Peralta and Alex Bregman.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 122 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 19th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (404 total).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage is 11th in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Gonsolin is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Gonsolin will aim to last five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In five of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Daniel Lynch

