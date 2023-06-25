The Houston Astros will look to Alex Bregman for continued offensive production when they take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+115). An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 37-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 26-20 (56.5%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 58.3%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-30-5).

The Dodgers have a 3-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-14 19-19 13-13 29-20 32-21 10-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.