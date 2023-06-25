Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and Houston Astros (41-36) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 25.

The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) against the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-4.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 30-23 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 404.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

Dodgers Schedule