Dodgers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and Houston Astros (41-36) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 25.
The Dodgers will look to Tony Gonsolin (4-2) against the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Astros Player Props
|Dodgers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-4.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 30-23 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 404.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers
|June 21
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Brusdar Graterol vs -
|June 23
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|W 8-7
|Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
|June 25
|Astros
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
|June 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles
|July 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Daniel Lynch
