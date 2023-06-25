David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .633 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Astros.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (34 of 60), with at least two hits 10 times (16.7%).
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), with two or more RBI eight times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.313
|AVG
|.228
|.349
|OBP
|.273
|.500
|SLG
|.326
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|10
|12/5
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.89), 37th in WHIP (1.222), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
