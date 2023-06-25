The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .633 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Astros.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (34 of 60), with at least two hits 10 times (16.7%).

In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (18 of 60), with two or more RBI eight times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .313 AVG .228 .349 OBP .273 .500 SLG .326 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 18 RBI 10 12/5 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings