Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .292 with 36 walks and 34 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 24th in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 36 of 54 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (31.5%).
- In 18.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (18.5%).
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.313
|AVG
|.269
|.407
|OBP
|.403
|.556
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|16
|18/14
|K/BB
|14/22
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.50 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
