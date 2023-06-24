Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .292 with 36 walks and 34 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 24th in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 36 of 54 games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (31.5%).

In 18.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (44.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (18.5%).

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .313 AVG .269 .407 OBP .403 .556 SLG .430 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 22 RBI 16 18/14 K/BB 14/22 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings