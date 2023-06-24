The Los Angeles Rams have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 16th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Rams games.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per game.

The Rams were 4-5 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

Los Angeles posted three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and won twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Ernest Jones helped lead the way with one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +3000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

