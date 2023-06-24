The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Betts has had a hit in 53 of 72 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has an RBI in 27 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .314 AVG .211 .403 OBP .316 .606 SLG .422 19 XBH 15 10 HR 8 23 RBI 22 31/20 K/BB 28/21 2 SB 3

