Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Astros.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .261 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has had a hit in 53 of 72 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has an RBI in 27 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.314
|AVG
|.211
|.403
|OBP
|.316
|.606
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|31/20
|K/BB
|28/21
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Blanco (1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
