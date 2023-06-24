The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas (.143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .203.

Vargas has recorded a hit in 36 of 70 games this year (51.4%), including nine multi-hit games (12.9%).

In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .209 AVG .198 .328 OBP .283 .355 SLG .405 11 XBH 13 2 HR 5 15 RBI 15 24/19 K/BB 29/14 1 SB 2

