Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas (.143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .203.
- Vargas has recorded a hit in 36 of 70 games this year (51.4%), including nine multi-hit games (12.9%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has an RBI in 20 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (41.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.209
|AVG
|.198
|.328
|OBP
|.283
|.355
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|24/19
|K/BB
|29/14
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 4.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
