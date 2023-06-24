Miguel Rojas -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .231 with seven doubles and nine walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 50 games this season.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 13 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.238 AVG .224
.295 OBP .241
.300 SLG .250
5 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 3
11/7 K/BB 10/2
4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
