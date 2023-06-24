Miguel Rojas -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: FOX

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .231 with seven doubles and nine walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 50 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 13 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .238 AVG .224 .295 OBP .241 .300 SLG .250 5 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/7 K/BB 10/2 4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings