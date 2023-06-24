Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Astros.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Astros Player Props
|Dodgers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .231 with seven doubles and nine walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 25 of 50 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 50 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 13 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.238
|AVG
|.224
|.295
|OBP
|.241
|.300
|SLG
|.250
|5
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/7
|K/BB
|10/2
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.