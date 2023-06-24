The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.

Heyward has had a hit in 23 of 55 games this year (41.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 10 games this year (18.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including five multi-run games (9.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .239 AVG .235 .345 OBP .325 .479 SLG .412 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 16/11 K/BB 16/9 1 SB 1

