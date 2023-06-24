The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .237.
  • Heyward has had a hit in 23 of 55 games this year (41.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 10 games this year (18.2%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including five multi-run games (9.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 26
.239 AVG .235
.345 OBP .325
.479 SLG .412
9 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 5
16/11 K/BB 16/9
1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 4.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
