James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.276 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .240.
- Outman has had a hit in 34 of 69 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 25 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.260
|AVG
|.221
|.345
|OBP
|.310
|.385
|SLG
|.478
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|17
|44/11
|K/BB
|44/12
|7
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Blanco gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
