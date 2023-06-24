The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.276 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ronel Blanco and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Astros.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .240.

Outman has had a hit in 34 of 69 games this season (49.3%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.7%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (10.1%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 24.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 25 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .260 AVG .221 .345 OBP .310 .385 SLG .478 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 16 RBI 17 44/11 K/BB 44/12 7 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings