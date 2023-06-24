Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .554, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks third in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has driven in a run in 29 games this season (38.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (62.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (17.3%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.315
|AVG
|.329
|.394
|OBP
|.408
|.486
|SLG
|.618
|15
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|20
|RBI
|27
|29/19
|K/BB
|29/17
|7
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.50 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Blanco gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
