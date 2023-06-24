On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Ronel Blanco. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

Ronel Blanco TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .554, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks third in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.3%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has driven in a run in 29 games this season (38.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (62.7%), including 13 games with multiple runs (17.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .315 AVG .329 .394 OBP .408 .486 SLG .618 15 XBH 25 5 HR 9 20 RBI 27 29/19 K/BB 29/17 7 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings