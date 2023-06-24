The Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) and the Houston Astros (41-35) will match up on Saturday, June 24 at Dodger Stadium, with Bobby Miller getting the nod for the Dodgers and Ronel Blanco taking the mound for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-175). An 8.5-run total is listed in this game.

Dodgers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-1, 2.83 ERA) vs Blanco - HOU (1-0, 4.66 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Dodgers' game versus the Astros but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Dodgers (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to beat the Astros with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 36 (58.1%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+115) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+170) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) David Peralta 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.