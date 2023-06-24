Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to find success against Ronel Blanco when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 119 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .241 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (396 total runs).

The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Miller enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his five appearances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Jordan Lyles

