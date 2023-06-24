How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to find success against Ronel Blanco when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 119 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .241 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (396 total runs).
- The Dodgers rank 11th in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 18 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Miller enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miller is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his five appearances this season.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Alex Wood
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Reid Detmers
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Brusdar Graterol
|-
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Ronel Blanco
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Connor Seabold
|6/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Chase Anderson
|6/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Jordan Lyles
