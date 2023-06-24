Bobby Miller starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +150 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +150 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles' last three games have finished below the point total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 8.5.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 36-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has played in 75 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-30-5).

The Dodgers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-14 19-19 12-13 29-20 31-21 10-12

