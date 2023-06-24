Dodgers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) against the Houston Astros (41-35) at Dodger Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.
The probable starters are Bobby Miller (3-1) for the Dodgers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 36 (58.1%) of those contests.
- This season Los Angeles has won eight of its 17 games, or 47.1%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 396 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
|June 18
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers
|June 21
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Brusdar Graterol vs -
|June 23
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
|June 25
|Astros
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
|June 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles
