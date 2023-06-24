Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) against the Houston Astros (41-35) at Dodger Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (3-1) for the Dodgers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 36 (58.1%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won eight of its 17 games, or 47.1%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 396 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule