Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) against the Houston Astros (41-35) at Dodger Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (3-1) for the Dodgers and Ronel Blanco (1-0) for the Astros.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
  • The Dodgers have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 36 (58.1%) of those contests.
  • This season Los Angeles has won eight of its 17 games, or 47.1%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
  • Los Angeles has scored 396 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
June 20 @ Angels W 2-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers
June 21 @ Angels W 2-0 Brusdar Graterol vs -
June 23 Astros W 3-2 Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France
June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
June 28 @ Rockies - TBA vs Kyle Freeland
June 29 @ Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
June 30 @ Royals - Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.