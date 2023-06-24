David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Peralta has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 15 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.308
|AVG
|.228
|.345
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.326
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|11/5
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.50 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
