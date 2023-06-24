David Peralta -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)



David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Peralta has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 15 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 32
.308 AVG .228
.345 OBP .273
.462 SLG .326
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
16 RBI 10
11/5 K/BB 18/6
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.50 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Blanco (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
