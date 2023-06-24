David Peralta -- hitting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the mound, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .265 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 33 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Peralta has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 15 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .308 AVG .228 .345 OBP .273 .462 SLG .326 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 16 RBI 10 11/5 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings