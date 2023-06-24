Right now the Los Angeles Chargers have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Chargers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Chargers had five wins at home last season and five away.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

In addition, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +12500 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +6600 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

Odds are current as of June 24 at 5:39 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.