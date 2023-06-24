At the end of the first round of the Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd is currently eighth with a score of -5.

Looking to wager on Brendon Todd at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par five times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Todd has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Todd has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -6 279 0 17 1 4 $2.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Todd's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 19th.

Todd has made the cut three times in his previous six entries in this event.

Todd did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's event.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Todd will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,264 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Todd shot better than 66% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Todd fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Todd had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Todd's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

At that last tournament, Todd's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Todd finished the RBC Canadian Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Todd recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Todd Odds to Win: +6600

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

