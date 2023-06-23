Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.235 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.3% of his games this season (24 of 53), with two or more RBI 10 times (18.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (54.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.316
|AVG
|.269
|.412
|OBP
|.403
|.568
|SLG
|.430
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|16
|18/14
|K/BB
|14/22
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
