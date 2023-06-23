The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.235 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.

He ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Smith has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.3% of his games this season (24 of 53), with two or more RBI 10 times (18.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (54.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .316 AVG .269 .412 OBP .403 .568 SLG .430 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 22 RBI 16 18/14 K/BB 14/22 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings