The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.235 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .408.
  • He ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 35 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (18.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.3% of his games this season (24 of 53), with two or more RBI 10 times (18.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (54.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 27
.316 AVG .269
.412 OBP .403
.568 SLG .430
10 XBH 9
7 HR 3
22 RBI 16
18/14 K/BB 14/22
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
