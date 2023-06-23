Taylor Fritz 2023 Viking International Eastbourne Odds
Taylor Fritz enters the Viking International Eastbourne after his cinch Championships came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Adrian Mannarino in the round of 16. Fritz's opening match is against Mackenzie McDonald (in the round of 16). Fritz is the favorite (+275) at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.
Fritz at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne
- Next Round: Round of 16
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre
- Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Fritz's Next Match
Fritz will play McDonald in the round of 16 of the Viking International Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:00 AM ET.
Fritz is listed at -350 to win his next matchup against McDonald. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Taylor Fritz Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +2800
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +275
Fritz Stats
- In his most recent tournament, the cinch Championships, Fritz was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 46-ranked Mannarino, 4-6, 6-7.
- Fritz has won two of his 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 48-22.
- Fritz is 6-3 on grass over the past year.
- In his 70 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Fritz has averaged 26.2 games.
- On grass, Fritz has played nine matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 28.9 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.
- Fritz has won 25.6% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Fritz has won 86.3% of his games on serve and 26.4% on return.
