The field is getting smaller at the Mallorca Championships, with Pavel Kotov getting ready for a quarterfinal against Lloyd Harris. Kotov's odds to win this tournament at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1000.

Kotov at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Kotov's Next Match

After getting past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, Kotov will face Harris in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET.

Kotov is listed at +170 to win his next matchup against Harris. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Kotov Stats

In the Round of 16 on Tuesday, Kotov beat No. 34-ranked Davidovich Fokina, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 24-year-old Kotov is 23-20 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament win.

Kotov has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a match record of 0-2 on that surface.

In his 43 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Kotov has averaged 24.0 games.

Kotov, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 19.0 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kotov has won 75.7% of his games on serve, and 23.1% on return.

