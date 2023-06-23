Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .260 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 21.1% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.6% of his games this season, Betts has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 59.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.313
|AVG
|.211
|.406
|OBP
|.316
|.590
|SLG
|.422
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|30/20
|K/BB
|28/21
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- France (2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
