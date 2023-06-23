The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .260 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 21.1% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.6% of his games this season, Betts has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (15.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 59.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .313 AVG .211 .406 OBP .316 .590 SLG .422 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 30/20 K/BB 28/21 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings