Miguel Vargas -- .063 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
  • Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 69 games this season (52.2%), including multiple hits nine times (13.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20 games this season (29.0%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year (42.0%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 36
.217 AVG .198
.339 OBP .283
.368 SLG .405
11 XBH 13
2 HR 5
15 RBI 15
24/19 K/BB 29/14
1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • France (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
