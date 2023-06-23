Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- .063 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 69 games this season (52.2%), including multiple hits nine times (13.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (29.0%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year (42.0%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.217
|AVG
|.198
|.339
|OBP
|.283
|.368
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|15
|24/19
|K/BB
|29/14
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- France (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
