Miguel Vargas -- .063 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Angels.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Vargas has had a hit in 36 of 69 games this season (52.2%), including multiple hits nine times (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (29.0%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this year (42.0%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .217 AVG .198 .339 OBP .283 .368 SLG .405 11 XBH 13 2 HR 5 15 RBI 15 24/19 K/BB 29/14 1 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings