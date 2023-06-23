Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has seven doubles and eight walks while batting .221.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- He has not gone deep in his 49 games this season.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (12.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.218
|AVG
|.224
|.271
|OBP
|.241
|.282
|SLG
|.250
|5
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/6
|K/BB
|10/2
|4
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.50 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, June 17, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
