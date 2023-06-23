On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.241 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two walks) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has seven doubles and eight walks while batting .221.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 24 of 49 games this year (49.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.4%).

He has not gone deep in his 49 games this season.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this season (12.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .218 AVG .224 .271 OBP .241 .282 SLG .250 5 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/6 K/BB 10/2 4 SB 1

