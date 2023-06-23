Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Angels.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 23 of 55 games this season (41.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had an RBI in 10 games this season (18.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.239
|AVG
|.235
|.345
|OBP
|.325
|.479
|SLG
|.412
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|16/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- France (2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.