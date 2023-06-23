Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Angels.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • Heyward has gotten a hit in 23 of 55 games this season (41.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).
  • Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has had an RBI in 10 games this season (18.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 26
.239 AVG .235
.345 OBP .325
.479 SLG .412
9 XBH 6
4 HR 3
9 RBI 5
16/11 K/BB 16/9
1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • France (2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
