Jason Heyward -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Angels.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream:

Astros Starter: J.P. France

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 23 of 55 games this season (41.8%), including 10 multi-hit games (18.2%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had an RBI in 10 games this season (18.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .239 AVG .235 .345 OBP .325 .479 SLG .412 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 16/11 K/BB 16/9 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings