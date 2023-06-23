James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, James Outman (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (17 of 68), with two or more RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.240
|AVG
|.221
|.330
|OBP
|.310
|.370
|SLG
|.478
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|17
|43/11
|K/BB
|44/12
|6
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Astros' 3.50 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- France gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.