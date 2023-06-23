On Friday, James Outman (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (17 of 68), with two or more RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .240 AVG .221 .330 OBP .310 .370 SLG .478 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 16 RBI 17 43/11 K/BB 44/12 6 SB 1

