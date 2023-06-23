On Friday, James Outman (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .230.
  • Outman has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (17 of 68), with two or more RBI eight times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 24 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 34
.240 AVG .221
.330 OBP .310
.370 SLG .478
7 XBH 14
2 HR 7
16 RBI 17
43/11 K/BB 44/12
6 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.50 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.42 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
