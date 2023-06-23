Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .967, fueled by an OBP of .406 and a team-best slugging percentage of .561 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- In 78.4% of his games this season (58 of 74), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (39.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 39.2% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 74 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.324
|AVG
|.329
|.404
|OBP
|.408
|.500
|SLG
|.618
|15
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|20
|RBI
|27
|27/19
|K/BB
|29/17
|7
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- France (2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.42, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
