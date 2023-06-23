The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .967, fueled by an OBP of .406 and a team-best slugging percentage of .561 this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

In 78.4% of his games this season (58 of 74), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (39.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 39.2% of his games this year, Freeman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 of 74 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .324 AVG .329 .404 OBP .408 .500 SLG .618 15 XBH 25 5 HR 9 20 RBI 27 27/19 K/BB 29/17 7 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings