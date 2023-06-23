The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) host the Houston Astros (41-34) to start a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Astros a series win over the Mets.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Emmet Sheehan and the Astros will turn to J.P. France (2-2, 3.42 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs France - HOU (2-2, 3.42 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will send Sheehan to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a run or hit.

He has an ERA of .00, a 1.5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .333 in one games this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (2-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .230 batting average against him.

France is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

France will look to go five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

