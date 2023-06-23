Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Astros on June 23, 2023
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:51 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman and others in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Houston Astros matchup at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 96 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .327/.406/.561 so far this year.
- Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 17
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 16
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 73 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.359/.502 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .248/.341/.399 so far this season.
- Bregman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has recorded 72 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .274/.349/.433 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
