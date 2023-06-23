Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) face off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (41-34) in the series opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday, June 23. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +120. The game's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs J.P. France - HOU (2-2, 3.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Dodgers and Astros game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-145), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Dodgers win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 35, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 22-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (55% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+140) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.