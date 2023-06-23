Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are third in MLB action with 118 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles is fourth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .240 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (393 total).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.263).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Emmet Sheehan (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants without surrendering a hit.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Giants L 7-5 Home Emmet Sheehan John Brebbia 6/17/2023 Giants L 15-0 Home Bobby Miller Alex Wood 6/18/2023 Giants L 7-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Logan Webb 6/20/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Reid Detmers 6/21/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Brusdar Graterol - 6/23/2023 Astros - Home Emmet Sheehan J.P. France 6/24/2023 Astros - Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros - Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies - Away - Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies - Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson

