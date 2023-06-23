How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are third in MLB action with 118 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles is fourth in baseball with a .443 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .240 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.3 runs per game (393 total).
- The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Dodgers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Los Angeles' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.263).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Emmet Sheehan (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants without surrendering a hit.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|John Brebbia
|6/17/2023
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Alex Wood
|6/18/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Logan Webb
|6/20/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Reid Detmers
|6/21/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Brusdar Graterol
|-
|6/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|J.P. France
|6/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Ronel Blanco
|6/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Brown
|6/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Connor Seabold
|6/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Chase Anderson
