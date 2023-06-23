Freddie Freeman and Alex Bregman are the hottest hitters on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, who meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +125. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 35-26 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.4% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 19-17 (winning 52.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.

In the 74 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-29-5).

The Dodgers have collected a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-14 19-19 12-13 28-20 30-21 10-12

