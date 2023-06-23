Dodgers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) against the Houston Astros (41-34) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, while J.P. France (2-2) will take the ball for the Astros.
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 35, or 57.4%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 22-18, a 55% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 393 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Emmet Sheehan vs John Brebbia
|June 17
|Giants
|L 15-0
|Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood
|June 18
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb
|June 20
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers
|June 21
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Brusdar Graterol vs -
|June 23
|Astros
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France
|June 24
|Astros
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco
|June 25
|Astros
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown
|June 27
|@ Rockies
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold
|June 28
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Freeland
|June 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson
