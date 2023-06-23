Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) against the Houston Astros (41-34) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on June 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan to the mound, while J.P. France (2-2) will take the ball for the Astros.

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 35, or 57.4%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 22-18, a 55% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 393 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule