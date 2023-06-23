David Peralta -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 17 games this year (29.3%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .324 AVG .228 .363 OBP .273 .486 SLG .326 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 16 RBI 10 11/5 K/BB 18/6 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings