David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Astros - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
David Peralta -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17 games this year (29.3%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.324
|AVG
|.228
|.363
|OBP
|.273
|.486
|SLG
|.326
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|11/5
|K/BB
|18/6
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.50 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- France (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
