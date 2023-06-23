David Peralta -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, on June 23 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .271 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in 33 of 58 games this season (56.9%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 17 games this year (29.3%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 32
.324 AVG .228
.363 OBP .273
.486 SLG .326
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
16 RBI 10
11/5 K/BB 18/6
1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.50 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • France (2-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.