The Los Angeles Chargers have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +325

+325 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of seven Chargers games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the NFL with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC West the Chargers won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.

Chargers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.2%.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks posted 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2500 2 September 17 @ Titans - +8000 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +5000 4 October 1 Raiders - +6600 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1400 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +5000 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +6600 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

Odds are current as of June 23 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.