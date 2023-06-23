As part of today's qualifying qualification final (four matches), No. 87-ranked Kateryna Baindl and No. 121 Katie Volynets will be squaring off at TC Bad Homburg in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Check out the latest odds for the entire Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers field at BetMGM.

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Info

Tournament: Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 24

June 24 TV Channel:

Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Who will win the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Kateryna Baindl vs. Katie Volynets Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Volynets (-190) Baindl (+135) Nadia Podoroska vs. Jil Teichmann Qualifying Qualification Final 6:15 AM ET Teichmann (-165) Podoroska (+120) Maryna Zanevska vs. Lena Papadakis Qualifying Qualification Final 7:30 AM ET Zanevska (-350) Papadakis (+220) Claire Liu vs. Mara Guth Qualifying Qualification Final 8:45 AM ET - -

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.