The Los Angeles Rams have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of July 2.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six Rams games hit the over.

Los Angeles ranked worst in total offense (280.5 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 19th with 341.1 yards allowed per contest.

Last year the Rams won just once on the road and had a 4-5 record at home.

Los Angeles posted three wins as the favorite in six games last season, and was victorious twice (in 11 opportunities) as an underdog.

The Rams were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 catches for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Ernest Jones helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 113 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3300 2 September 17 49ers - +1000 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1400 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3300 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3000 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +6600 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +5000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +1000

