Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.
Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +325
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven Chargers games hit the over.
- Los Angeles totaled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 20th, giving up 346.1 yards per contest.
- The Chargers put up a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.
- As underdogs, Los Angeles picked up only one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Austin Ekeler ran for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.
- Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.
- Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.
Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
Odds are current as of June 22 at 5:14 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.