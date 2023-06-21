After batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 55 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 17th in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 35 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (19.2%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 24 games this year (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .316 AVG .278 .412 OBP .409 .568 SLG .444 10 XBH 9 7 HR 3 22 RBI 16 18/14 K/BB 12/21 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings