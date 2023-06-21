Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 55 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 17th in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 35 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (19.2%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 24 games this year (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.316
|AVG
|.278
|.412
|OBP
|.409
|.568
|SLG
|.444
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|16
|18/14
|K/BB
|12/21
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (6-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5) among pitchers who qualify.
