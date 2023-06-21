The Seattle Seahawks have +3300 odds to win the Super Bowl, 14th-ranked in the league as of July 2.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.

Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.

Seattle posted three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and accumulated 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +5000 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

