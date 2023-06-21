The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.381 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 72.9% of his 70 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Betts has driven home a run in 26 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .313 AVG .210 .406 OBP .317 .590 SLG .427 18 XBH 15 9 HR 8 21 RBI 22 30/20 K/BB 28/21 2 SB 3

