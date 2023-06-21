Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts (.381 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his 70 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has driven home a run in 26 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.313
|AVG
|.210
|.406
|OBP
|.317
|.590
|SLG
|.427
|18
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|22
|30/20
|K/BB
|28/21
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
