Miguel Vargas -- .033 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .206 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), with two or more RBI nine times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 28 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .217 AVG .197 .339 OBP .284 .368 SLG .385 11 XBH 12 2 HR 4 15 RBI 14 24/19 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings