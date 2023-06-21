Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Vargas -- .033 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .206 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), with two or more RBI nine times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 28 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.217
|AVG
|.197
|.339
|OBP
|.284
|.368
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|24/19
|K/BB
|26/14
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ohtani (6-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.