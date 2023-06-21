Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- hitting .233 with two doubles and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .222 with seven doubles and eight walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 48 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.218
|AVG
|.227
|.271
|OBP
|.244
|.282
|SLG
|.253
|5
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|11/6
|K/BB
|9/2
|4
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (6-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.061 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
