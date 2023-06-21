Miguel Rojas -- hitting .233 with two doubles and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .222 with seven doubles and eight walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 48 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (12.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in 13 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .218 AVG .227 .271 OBP .244 .282 SLG .253 5 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 11/6 K/BB 9/2 4 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings