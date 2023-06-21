On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .226 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .239 AVG .212 .345 OBP .297 .479 SLG .394 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 9 RBI 5 16/11 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings