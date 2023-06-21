Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jason Heyward (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .226 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Heyward has driven home a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.239
|AVG
|.212
|.345
|OBP
|.297
|.479
|SLG
|.394
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|5
|16/11
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ohtani (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.061 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.