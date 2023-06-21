On Wednesday, James Outman (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .233.

In 33 of 67 games this season (49.3%) Outman has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .240 AVG .227 .330 OBP .317 .370 SLG .491 7 XBH 14 2 HR 7 16 RBI 17 43/11 K/BB 43/12 6 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings