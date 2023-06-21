James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, James Outman (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .233.
- In 33 of 67 games this season (49.3%) Outman has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 25.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.240
|AVG
|.227
|.330
|OBP
|.317
|.370
|SLG
|.491
|7
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|17
|43/11
|K/BB
|43/12
|6
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ohtani (6-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.40 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.061 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.