The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.263 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .963, fueled by an OBP of .408 and a team-best slugging percentage of .555 this season.

He ranks second in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 over the course of his last outings.

Freeman has had a hit in 57 of 73 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (39.7%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (16.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).

He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .324 AVG .331 .404 OBP .412 .500 SLG .608 15 XBH 24 5 HR 8 20 RBI 26 27/19 K/BB 28/17 7 SB 3

