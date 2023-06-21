Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Angels - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.263 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .963, fueled by an OBP of .408 and a team-best slugging percentage of .555 this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Freeman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 over the course of his last outings.
- Freeman has had a hit in 57 of 73 games this year (78.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (39.7%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (16.4%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (38.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (13.7%).
- He has scored a run in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.324
|AVG
|.331
|.404
|OBP
|.412
|.500
|SLG
|.608
|15
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|26
|27/19
|K/BB
|28/17
|7
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.40 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.40), 11th in WHIP (1.061), and third in K/9 (11.5).
